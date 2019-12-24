Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) shot up 14.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.99, 564,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 508,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Covia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. Covia’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covia by 3,202.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,059,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Covia by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 126,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Covia in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Covia by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter.

Covia Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

