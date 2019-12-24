Contrasting ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neuralstem and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 6.96 -$4.93 million N/A N/A ADMA Biologics $16.99 million 14.73 -$65.74 million ($1.45) -2.91

Neuralstem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neuralstem and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A ADMA Biologics 0 1 5 0 2.83

ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 141.71%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Profitability

This table compares Neuralstem and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16% ADMA Biologics -260.92% -203.21% -51.17%

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Neuralstem on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

