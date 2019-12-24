Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) President Sells $701,715.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.22. 1,236,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,354,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 832,702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7,653.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 763,549 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 190.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 668,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 737.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 547,062 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

