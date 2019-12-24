Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $91.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,778. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after purchasing an additional 781,260 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $63,060,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

