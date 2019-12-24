Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Conic Metals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Conic Metals Company Profile

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. Conic Metals Corp.

