Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.75

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.75 and traded as high as $86.10. Concho Resources shares last traded at $85.52, with a volume of 375,453 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Concho Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

