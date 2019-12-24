Comparing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & ImageWare Systems (NASDAQ:IWSY)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

This table compares Cogent Communications and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.91% -21.84% 4.35% ImageWare Systems -332.46% N/A -101.31%

This table compares Cogent Communications and ImageWare Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $520.19 million 5.89 $28.67 million $0.63 103.92 ImageWare Systems $4.40 million 6.44 -$12.55 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cogent Communications and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 1 0 2.17 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats ImageWare Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also offers GoMobile Interactive that enables business, service, and content providers to offer users biometric security for their products, services, and content; IWS PIV (personal identity verification) Management Application that supplies Web-based graphical user interface to server functions; IWS PIV Middleware, which connects card reader and PIV card; IWS Background Server, a software application for biometric identity management functions; IWS Desktop Security, an authentication management platform; and IWS Biometric Quality Assessment and Enhancement, a biometric image enhancement and assessment solution. Its secure credential products include GoVerifyID, a biometric authentication solution; IWS Card Management System to support and manage the issuance of smart cards; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, which offers various aspects of ID functionality; IWS EPI PrintFarm software for card printing; and IWS PIV Encoder to program the PIV smart cards. In addition, the company provides IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative solution; and LiveScan, Capture, Facial Recognition, Law Enforcement Web, Witness View, and IWS Biometric Engine add-on modules, as well as maintenance and customer support, and software customization and fulfillment services. It serves healthcare, banking, retail/e-commerce, government, and law enforcement and public safety markets. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.