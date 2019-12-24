Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $5.42. Commerzbank shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 5,770,871 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.16 ($7.16).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.62. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

