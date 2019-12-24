Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFX. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64.
In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 30.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Colfax by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colfax by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
