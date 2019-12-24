Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFX. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 30.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Colfax by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colfax by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

