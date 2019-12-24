Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Now Covered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coherent from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.20.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $166.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.01. Coherent has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $173.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 407.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 512,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coherent by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 470,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

