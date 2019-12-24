Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after buying an additional 512,094 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth $32,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 18.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the second quarter valued at $10,830,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter valued at $9,755,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Coherent has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $173.92.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

