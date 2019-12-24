COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.92

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 11531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCLAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on COCA COLA AMATI/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

