CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $72,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $175,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNXM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. 9,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.14.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

