Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Trading Up 8.4%

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 123,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 71,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clearsign Combustion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearsign Combustion by 62.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearsign Combustion by 20.7% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.
About Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)
ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
