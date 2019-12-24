Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Trading Up 8.4%

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 123,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 71,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Clearsign Combustion alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clearsign Combustion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearsign Combustion by 62.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearsign Combustion by 20.7% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clearsign Combustion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearsign Combustion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.