Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54, 119,008 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 205,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDTX. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,320 shares in the company, valued at $539,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $22,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 88,128 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 214,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

