Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Chromadex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Chromadex stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chromadex has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chromadex by 169.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,330 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chromadex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chromadex by 377.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

