China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.23. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

