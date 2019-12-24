Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Chimpion has a market cap of $4.10 million and $195,091.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01178251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00116803 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

