Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $292.75

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.75 and traded as high as $322.00. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $323.00, with a volume of 4,210 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Charles Stanley Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

