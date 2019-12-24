Change Healthcare Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 24th (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:CHNG) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 24th. Change Healthcare had issued 42,857,142 shares in its initial public offering on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $557,142,846 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 234.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,795 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $191,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.3% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 201,562 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
