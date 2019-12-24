Change Healthcare Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 24th (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:CHNG) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 24th. Change Healthcare had issued 42,857,142 shares in its initial public offering on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $557,142,846 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 234.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,795 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $191,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.3% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 201,562 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

