Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $212.46

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.46 and traded as high as $224.00. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 100,181 shares traded.

CAML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.99).

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.84. The stock has a market cap of $390.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.54.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

