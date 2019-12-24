Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $212.46

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.46 and traded as high as $224.00. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 100,181 shares traded.

CAML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.99).

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.84. The stock has a market cap of $390.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.54.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.