Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.90

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $25.89. Centerstate Bank shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 8,211 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSFL. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.