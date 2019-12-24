Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 6.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.58, 372,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 150,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Celsius to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The firm has a market cap of $297.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 164,651 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

