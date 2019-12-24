Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.80. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 3,048,696 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on CPRX. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $391.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,772,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,338,468.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
