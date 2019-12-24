Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.80. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 3,048,696 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRX. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $391.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,772,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,338,468.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

