Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 186,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 660.66% and a negative return on equity of 264.61%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.