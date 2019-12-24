Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

CSWC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 189,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $375.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 575.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.