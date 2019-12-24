Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 601.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,365 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 126.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. 4,837,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,236. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 3.60.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

