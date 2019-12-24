Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.63. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

