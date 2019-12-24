Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0324 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

