Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. 195,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

