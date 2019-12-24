BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Down 1.2%

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.74, 309,707 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 165,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

