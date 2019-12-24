Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp (CVE:BCF) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.90 and last traded at C$9.90, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.95.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile (CVE:BCF)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

