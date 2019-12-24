Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Sells $1,184,100.00 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.33. 1,349,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,449. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $65,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.