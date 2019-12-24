Brokerages Set Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Price Target at $54.07

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.07.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.78 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,370.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.