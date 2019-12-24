Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $131.38

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.94. 658,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,833. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $131.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 4,373 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $437,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,767 shares of company stock worth $5,335,830. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $548,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

