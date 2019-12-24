Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.76.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.29. 14,172,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,692,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

