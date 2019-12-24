Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) PT at $89.75

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,808.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 674.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

