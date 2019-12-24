Brokerages Expect YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). YRC Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

YRCW traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,805. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

