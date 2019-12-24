Brokerages Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSEM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSEM stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $24.62. 16,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

