Brokerages Expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) will post sales of $350.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.80 million and the highest is $351.10 million. Federated Investors posted sales of $307.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FII. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 6,001 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $197,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 523,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,557. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. Federated Investors has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

