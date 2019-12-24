Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,550,000 after purchasing an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

