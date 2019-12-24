Brokerages Expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,550%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,268. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

