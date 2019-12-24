Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other news, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Insiders sold a total of 224,634 shares of company stock worth $9,788,734 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $45.31. 1,036,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

