Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 162,509 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.10. 300,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,688. The stock has a market cap of $878.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

