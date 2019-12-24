Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of BYPLF stock remained flat at $$10.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

