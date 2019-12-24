Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.43. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $281,085.00 and $250,581.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.59 or 0.06236593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029896 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob's Repair can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

