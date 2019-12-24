Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.60 Per Share

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRIG remained flat at $GBX 205 ($2.70) during trading on Tuesday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1.92 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million and a P/E ratio of 146.43.

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

