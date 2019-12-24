BitDegree Reaches Market Capitalization of $274,387.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, BitDegree has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. BitDegree has a market cap of $274,387.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.58 or 0.06144374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022750 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

