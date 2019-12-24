Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Nanex, TOPBTC and Exrates. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $535,297.00 and $715.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00382671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00071242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00092206 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,805,675 coins and its circulating supply is 4,776,129 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

