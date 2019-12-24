Bitcoiin (B2G) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Bitcoiin has a total market capitalization of $15,454.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoiin has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.01749520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00054214 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

Bitcoiin (CRYPTO:B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en . Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

